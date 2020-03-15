Debbie Gjertson Sproul, 62, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice of Johnson Creek.
Debbie was born on Jan. 5, 1958, at Stoughton Hospital in Stoughton. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1976.
Debbie married Mark Sproul on Sept. 29, 1979. They moved to Fort Atkinson to start their family.
For 40 years she worked in the health care profession.
Debbie enjoyed her Friday poker nights at the family farm, and on the weekends camping up north at their trailer with family and friends.
She was a huge NASCAR fan. Every February, Debbie and Mark would go to their Florida home and attend the Daytona 500.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 41 years, Mark; daughter, Becky (Doug) Schulz of Fort Atkinson; grandsons, Tyson and Trevor Schulz of Fort Atkinson; her parents, Mary (Laverne) Hack of Stoughton and Marvin Gjertson of Fort Atkinson; siblings, Amie (John) Snyder, and Harold and Steve Hack of Stoughton; sisters-in-law, Victoria (Denny) Smith and Bonnie (Paul) Reese; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her in-laws, Ralph and Florence Sproul; sister-in-law, Kay Liekness; stepmother, Rosie Gjertson; nephew, Michael Snyder; and dear friend, Juanita Behm.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the American Legion in Stoughton.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Mike Eastman and staff of Johnson Creek Cancer Center, and also to the angels at Rainbow Hospice of Johnson Creek.
