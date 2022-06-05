Deborah Ann Green

Fort Atkinson, WI - Deborah "Deb" Green passed away peacefully on May 21st, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by family and friends.
Debbie will be warmly remembered not only for her years of service in both Girl Scouts/Boy Scouts but serving her community at Pick N Save for almost 20 years. She was a best friend, a sister, a daughter and a mother of the best kind to everyone who ever needed her. She was also known to be mischievous, with a playful glint in her eye for jokes and stories to make you laugh. Her greatest achievement in this life is how much she loved and gave unselfishly of herself and how that love impacted so many people. How, undoubtedly, it will continue to impact the world through these people.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert Green Sr., parents Helena and Raymond Russ and siblings Denise Schilling and Dennis Russ. She leaves behind her children Rhonda Green, Robert Green Jr., Beth Green, her granddaughter Isis Green and her siblings Doreen Harris, Dan Russ and David Russ.
Keep her in your thoughts, but know she is reunited at last with loved ones passed and while her body fades, her memories remain to comfort in hard times.
A visitation will take place from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Friday June 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Fort Atkinson. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 A.M. Inurnment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Jefferson. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
