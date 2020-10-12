Deborah Jean Spalding Jerome

July 29, 1955 - October 6, 2020
Jefferson, WI - Deborah Jean Jerome, 65, Jefferson passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Debbie was born on July 29, 1955 in Fort Atkinson, WI to Robert and Mabel (Brokmeier) Spalding. She attended Fort Atkinson High School. She married William Durkee Sr. Together they had 3 children; Bill Jr, Michelle and Karen. On May 6, 1994 she married Joseph Jerome and had one child, Stephanie. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2006. Debbie worked all her life in numerous factory jobs. She enjoyed puzzles, gambling, movies, playing cribbage, the Packers and her Coca Cola. She loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Bill Jr (Sam) Durkee, Whitewater, Shelly (Doug Hornickel) Bade, Jefferson, Karen (Dan) Gruling, Ixonia, Stephanie (Jerry) Webb, Rapid City, SD; grandchildren, Allison and Robin Gigl, Bret and Shae Bade, Devin, Kira, Christopher and Kayla Gruling, Michael Koser; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Ryder, James, Emma, Lily, Jaxson, Trenton, Ryder K, Farrah and Ezra; brother, Robert (Darlene) Spalding; sisters, Darlene Krening, Donna (Bill) Reynolds, Connie (Mike) Brook, Bonnie (Jeff) Brook, Roberta (Tim) Frye. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Joseph, and brother-in-law Stan Krening.
A private funeral service will be held at Nitardy Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
