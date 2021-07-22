April 14, 1952 - July 19, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Deborah S. Werner, 69 of Jefferson, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital of Madison.
Deborah was born April 14, 1952 in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter of Charles and Marie (Swatek) Mehring. She grew up in the area and was a 1970 graduate of Jefferson High School. On August 7, 1971, Deborah married David Curtiss Werner at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson and the couple had 2 daughters and were looking forward to celebrating 50 years of marriage in August. She worked as the Jefferson County Fair Secretary and was a jail clerk for Jefferson County Sheriff's Department until her retirement in 2014. An active member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Deborah was involved in many community groups such as Christian Mothers, Jefferson Optimist Club, Jefferson County Deputy Association, and was a board member of Christmas Neighbors. She loved to bake and would make dozens of Christmas cookies every year for her family and her community. She enjoyed sewing and was especially proud of her crafts. An excellent seamstress, Deborah even made her own wedding dress and the attendants dresses for both her daughters' weddings. She was a devoted mother, and despite the challenges in her life was known for her resilient and encouraging personality. Deborah put others before herself and her acts of kindness were known far and wide. She continued to give to others even in her death, as the donation of her earthly body will help up to 60 people. Above all, her family meant the most to her and she will be dearly missed.
Deborah is survived by: her mother Marie Mehring of Whitewater; husband David Curtiss Werner of Jefferson; daughters Kim (Tim) Hancock of Verona and Sarah (Marc) Heidorf of Belmont; grandchildren Jocelyn, Ryan, Parker and Maisy; sisters Jane (Jeff) Lukas of Jefferson and Pat (Tom) Grette of Canon City, CO; Deborah is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Deborah is preceded in death by her father and brother Ron Mehring.
The family wishes to express a sincere thank you to Dr. Alan Singer, Dr. Loganathan Elangovan, and all the doctors, nurses and staff that provided through and compassionate care for Deborah during her life.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 4:00PM on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church of Jefferson with Fr. Tom Coyle presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1:00PM to 4:00PM at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home and on Sunday from 3:00 PM until the time of mass at the church. Burial will follow the mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.