Debra Arnett

Fort Atkinson, WI - Debra Ruth Arnett of Fort Atkinson, WI died Wednesday, November 17th at Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson from complications due to Covid 19. Debra was born June 9th 1962 in Fort Atkinson, WI to her surviving parents Paul and Nancy Arnett of Fort Atkinson, WI.
Debra worked at Fort Healthcare for 34 years as a Registered Nurse, Shift and Pediatric Coordinator, and lastly a Quality Analyst. She was an active member of her church, Cavalry Baptist Church in Jefferson, WI. Debra was a very talented musician and often gave performances on the piano and flute at her church. She was an animal lover who showered affection all over her precious dogs. Debra was a beautiful soul who gave generously to everyone she knew and she was loved whole heartedly by all those whose lives she touched. She was a wonderful friend, daughter, sister, and aunt. She was a caretaker to many and to her two beloved nieces, "Dobbie" was a second mother. She will be greatly missed.
Debra is survived by her parents Paul and Nancy, her sister Brenda, two brothers Scott and Brad, two nieces, six nephews, and two great nieces.
Visitation will be held at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson on Monday, November 22nd from 4 pm to 7 pm. For safety reasons family is requiring all who attend services to wear masks. There will be a second visitation Tuesday, November 23rd at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church in Jefferson, followed by an 11 am funeral service. Graveside service will be family only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.