Debra "Deb" Hollinger

Jefferson, WI - Debra Kaye "Deb" (Wendt) Hollinger, 59, of Fort Atkinson passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Fort Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Deb was born on July 6, 1962 in Fort Atkinson to Raymond and Patricia (Peck) Wendt. She grew up in Fort Atkinson and was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church. On May 26, 1979 Deb married the love of her life, Joseph Scott Hollinger, and together they had three children. Deb worked at McCain Food until her retirement. After retiring, Deb and Joe owned and operated Capputan which was awarded the Better Business Bureau (BBB) A+ Accredited Business award in 2009.
Deb was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and she inspired all she touched. She loved animals, especially her dogs, Ginger, Bear, Gizmo, Taz, Tia, and Victor. Deb enjoyed gardening, cooking, antiques, canning, camping, and knitting. She also enjoyed going to flea markets, estate sales and auctions.
Deb is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Scott Hollinger; children, Michelle Lynn (Hollinger) and Chase Tyler Krantz, Kelly Jo (Hollinger) and Jason Alan Bostwick, David Robert Hollinger; grandchildren, Kaylynn Marie Bowers, Alexander Joseph Howe, Allison Jolene Howe, Owen Scott Howe, Bella Ann Bostwick, Chase Cory Bostwick, Dylan Charles Bostwick, Kaylee Grace Bostwick; siblings, Brian and Nikki Will, Terry (Wendt) Hodawanus; nieces, April (Radloff) and Josh Findlay and Kimberly (Radloff) and Randy Dahnert; and nephew, Jamie LeFave.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Pearle and Meta Peck; (Step) Grandparents, Lloyd and Bea Will; (Step) father, Charles "Chuck" Will; niece, Alysia Mesiner; and nephew, Jeffrey LaFave.
Funeral services will take place at 6PM on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson. A visitation will take place from 4PM until the time of service.
Donations may be made in Debra Hollinger's name to the Humane Society of Jefferson County and Little Buddies Animal Rescue in Mukwonago.
The family would like to give special thanks to all that have helped them through this unbearable loss.
