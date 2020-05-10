Debra H. (Polinsky) Moll, 63, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday night, April 17, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Debra Was born in Watertown, daughter of Wallace “Wally” and Shirley (Roehl) Polinsky, on Oct. 30, 1956.
Debbie was a long-time resident of Lake Mills, Watertown and Fort Atkinson. She enjoyed working with animals as a groomer and kennel helper, and spent some time on the production line at Johnson Controls.
She was a free spirit who lived life her way and no one could tell her No when she wanted to do something. She was a lifelong lover of animals and music, and most of all her “Spook” shows or anything that had to do with ghosts, hauntings and the paranormal.
Debbie was a loved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
She is survived by her two sons, Ricco and and Sativa; four grandchildren, Ricky (Sherri) Moll, Amanda, Justin and Paige; her dog, Chicquita; and sisters, Patricia Polinsky of Watertown, Dawn (Tom) Boschoff of Phoenix, Ariz., and Diane (Polinsky) Montenegro of Lake Mills; and many, many nieces and nephews, and family and friends.
She was preceded in death by both parents, Wallace O. Polinsky and Shirley (Roehl) Polinsky; infant brother, Ricki Polinsky; and sister, Susie F. Polinsky.
'To Those I Love'
When I am gone, just release me,
Let me go so I can move into my afterglow
You mustn’t tie me down with your tears
Let’s be happy that we had so many years,
I gave you my love,
You can only guess how much you gave me in happiness,
I thank you for the love you each have shown,
But now it’s time I traveled on alone.
So grieve for me a while, if grieve you must,
Then let your grief be comforted with trust,
It’s only for a while that we must part.
So bless your memories within your heart
And then when you must come this way alone,
I’ll greet you with a smile and a WELCOME HOME.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
