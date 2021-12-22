Debra J. (Lueck) Findlay

Fort Atkinson, WI - Debra J. Findlay, 61, of Fort Atkinson, formerly of Richmond, Ill., passed away on Nov. 28, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 27, 1960, in Woodstock, Ill. to Edwin and Leona Lueck.
Debra joined the Army National Guard in 1977 and was honorably discharged in May 1980.
She married Randy W. Findlay on Jan. 27, 1979 after meeting each other at Fort Ripley, Minn.
Debra loved the outdoors, and spending time with her family.
Before her retirement, she really loved working with the children at Head Start, and was involved in the Head Start community.
Debra is survived by a daughter, Amanda Findlay of Fort Atkinson; two grandchildren, Randalyn, 20, and Jackson, 16, both of Fort Atkinson; three brothers, Dwight (Marilyn) Lueck, Duane Lueck and Doug Lueck; and a sister, Diane (Walter) Daumler; sister-in-law, Tracie (John) Findlay; brother-in-law, Kim Findlay; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Findlay; parents, Edwin and Leona Lueck nephew, Mathew Miller; and a sister, Peggy Lueck.
Funeral services will take place at the First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Maribel Celiz officiating.
Following the service, a Celebration of Life and a luncheon will be held at the Hebron Head Start school, where she had worked for almost 25 years.
Burial of cremains took place at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson on Friday, Dec. 17.
