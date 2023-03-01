Delbert W. Theime

Jefferson, WI - Delbert W. Thieme, 93 of Jefferson, was summoned from this veil of tears and entered into eternal life on Friday, February 24, 2023.
He was born on February 4, 1930, to Alvin and Evelyn (Stammer) Thieme in Clark County, WI. He received his education in North Central Wisconsin and was a graduate of Spencer High School in 1948 and then relocated to Jefferson. After a tour of training duty at Camp McKoy with the 32nd Infantry Division, he joined the US Navy, spending time at Great Lakes Training Center and Norfolk, VA Receiving Center. Following a tour at the Naval Aviation Ordinance Testing Station at Chincoteague and Scallops Island, VA, was transferred to San Diego, CA and to Japan aboard the USS Mountrail, then on the USS Mt McKinley, ending a tour of duty in Korea in 1952. He was a life-time member of The Veterans of Foreign Wars and was fortunate to be able to participate in the Honor Flight to Washington DC. He was also a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson. He had been employed at the Jefferson County Highway Department, Thomas Industries, and Hartel Manufacturing until his retirement in 1995. His hobbies included wood carving, reading, cooking, enjoying the outdoors by hunting and fishing, and visiting with his many friends, family, and acquaintances.
Delbert is survived by: his children Gail (Jerry) Ferguson and Kevin Thieme both of Moorhead, MN; and grandchildren Benjamin (Kelly Cameron) Ferguson, William (Katie) Ferguson, Peter Ferguson, Elliot (Shannon) Thieme, and Jillian (Steve) Miller. He is also survived by his brother Vernon Thieme and sister Jean Wiley, , as well as many nieces, nephews, acquaintances and good friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Glen (Lucy), sister-in-law Carol Thieme, and long-time friend Elsie Jung.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church of Jefferson with Rev. Joshua Martin presiding. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00AM until the time of service at the church. A Military Honor will take place at the church following the service. Burial will be private.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
