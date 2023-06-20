Jefferson, WI - DELIGHT E. (BRAWDERS) ALBRECHT age 93 of Jefferson passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family at Sylvan Crossings on, Sunday June 18, 2023. She was born to John and Weltha Brawders on August 14, 1929. She lived her entire life in Jefferson, Wisconsin. After graduating from high school, she married Lloyd Albrecht on September 27, 1947. Their family grew to include 6 children, 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Family gatherings, always important, continued as the family expanded. Delight was employed as a telephone operator while in high school and early in her marriage. When the children were older, she worked at Mari and Em's women's clothing store in Jefferson. Following technical school, she worked from 1972-1995 at the Jefferson Court House as the Deputy Clerk of Courts. Delight was active in the Jefferson Historical Society, volunteered at Rainbow Hospice, Meals on Wheels, and helped at the election poles. She faithfully donated blood at community blood drives and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In her retirement she enjoyed traveling, bike rides, walks, knitting, furniture refinishing and lots of quilting. Delight and Lloyd were active members of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Jefferson, where their children were raised, baptized, confirmed, and married. She is survived by her family, children, Debra Kline Tollefson (Jim) of Janesville, Susan Whiting of Fort Atkinson, Tom Albrecht of Fort Atkinson, Patricia (Tom) Kreklow of Jefferson, Barbara (Doug) King of Jefferson, Scott Albrecht of Fort Atkinson, grandchildren Robert Kline (Katy Johnson), Jason (Michelle) Hacht, Wade Hacht, Teresa (Wayne) Traxler, Tiffany Albrecht, April (Jared) Tobin, Andrew Kreklow, Brandon (Ashley) King, Dereck (Roxie) Albrecht, Jade Albrecht, Melany (Steven) Quinones, numerous great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Jean Brawders and Margie Albrecht, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Loved ones preceding her in death include her husband of 63 years Lloyd Albrecht, her parents, brothers John (Hilde) Brawders, Ross (Helen) Brawders, Arnold Brawders, Albrecht brothers-in-law Harold, Glen, Earl and their wives, sister-in-law Janet Aiken, mother and father-in-law, Art and Ella Albrecht, several nieces nephews and cousins.
