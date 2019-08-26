JEFFERSON — Delores A. Brunk-Peterson, 81, of Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the home of her daughter.
Delores was born on Dec. 24, 1937, in Watertown, the daughter of Emil and Freida (Hess) Neipert.
She was a 1955 graduate of Jefferson High School.
Delores was employed as a health-care worker most of her working years and married Robert Peterson on Jan. 25, 1992. Combined, Delores and Bob had nine children. The couple were married only a short time, as Bob died unexpectedly in 1995.
Delores was a hard worker and enjoyed being outdoors, following NASCAR, crocheting, and occasionally enjoyed a Miller Lite.
She was a long-time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Montello and will be missed.
She is survived by her nine children; 40-plus grandchildren; two great-grandsons; two brothers; and a large number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She also was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Delores’ life will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Jefferson VFW Hall.
She will be buried at Union Grove Cemetery in Union Grove.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
