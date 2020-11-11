Delores Emily (Arndt) Sloane

April 2, 1928 - November 6, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - Delores Emily Sloane, age 92 of Lake Mills, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Reena Senior Living, Fort Atkinson. She was born of humble beginnings on her family's homesteaded farm April 2, 1928, in Oakland Township, to the late Gust and Emily (Schroeder) Arndt.
Dee graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1945. Following graduation she worked as a secretary and payroll clerk for the Lake Mills Shoe Factory. It is there at the shoe factory she met the love of her life, George Sloane. They married September 26, 1946.
Shortly after they married, George and Dee purchased a small cottage on the east shore of Rock Lake across from what is now Lakeside Lutheran High School. In years to come, George established his American Family Insurance business office in their home's basement. Dee managed the business for 26 years. Together George and Dee enjoyed 60 wonderful years on the lake which included raising Sally, Tom and Sandy.
Having been born shortly before the Great Depression, Dee grew up understanding the importance of community service and providing for those in need. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church serving on several boards, was a charter member of the Peanut Project and delivered Meals on Wheels.
Delores was the consummate entertainer for family and friends of all ages. From countless family picnics, providing endless snacks for her children's friends when they came over to swim, waterski and fish on the lake, cocktail and dinner parties, hosting card club, Dee surrounded herself and cherished those she loved throughout the beautiful seasons of Rock Lake.
Dee was a lifelong Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay Packer football fan. She and George attended almost every home Badger football game for over two decades. On December 31, 1967, they were among the robust attendees at the infamous Ice Bowl Game at Lambeau Field, the day the temperature including wind-chill dropped to minus seventeen degrees. But Dee's love for sports didn't end with football. She thoroughly enjoyed baseball cheering on both the Brewers and Cubs. On beautiful summer days, Dee joined her friends at the Lake Ripley Country Club for golf and cards. Dee was never without a deck of cards. She loved playing Bridge. In the early years of their marriage, you would see Dee riding in the sidecar of George's Harley motorcycle. They loved winter vacations traveling many times to Florida, Arizona, Hilton Head, Mexico, Aruba and many other tropical destinations.
Dee loved her family and is greatly cherished by those that survive her: daughters: Sally (George Kazarian) of Illinois, Sandy (Gregor Blix) of Michigan; son: Tom (Cathey) of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren: Trevor, Seth and Cody Kazarian; Meghan (Alex Klettke); Henrik, Ingrid and Lenz Blix; great-grandchildren: Charlie and Kili Klettke; and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband George, parents Gust and Emily Arndt, brother Phillip Arndt, and infant great-granddaughter Eowyn Mai Klettke.
Due to the ongoing pandemic and effort to keep everyone safe, the immediate family will hold a private graveside service Saturday, November 21, 2020. In her final wishes, Dee requested that her funeral procession to the cemetery pass her home on Rock Lake. For friends wishing to pay their respects to Dee, the family invites you to park your vehicle on the street immediately across from the house to view the procession (651 South Ferry Drive). The procession will leave Claussen Funeral Home at 10:ooam and make its way to Ferry Drive.
Anyone wishing to contribute to a memorial fund for Dee can send a check to Claussen Funeral Home payable to Tom Sloane.
The family extends thanks to Reena Senior Living and Rainbow Hospice for their reassuring presence during these last few years of Delores's life. With heartfelt gratitude we acknowledge Dee's many friends who surrounded her throughout her life with deepest friendship and love. You remained her lifeline through life's trials and tribulations. We can never thank you enough.
