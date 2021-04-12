Delores Kathrine "Laurie" Moran

May 24, 1932 - April 8, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Delores Kathrine Moran, 88 of Fort Atkinson passed away Thursday, April 8th, 2021 at St Mary's hospital with her loving family by her side.
Delores (Laurie) was born in the Town of Windsor at the family farm near Token Creek to Herman and Katherine Pederson. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Deforest Senior High School. Laurie married William (Bill) Moran and then moved to Camp Pendleton where Bill served in the United State Marine Corps during the Korean War. After his service they moved to Iowa briefly and then settled in Fort Atkinson in 1958 where Bill was a schoolteacher and Laurie a bank teller. Many may remember Laurie as head of bookkeeping at The Bank of Fort Atkinson.
Laurie enjoyed time with Bill and helping raise her two grandchildren. She loved her yard, neighbors, birds, antiquing and spending time with her many friends and of course her beloved many dogs through the years. Laurie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Laurie is survived by her son Scott (Tonna) Moran, grandchildren Natalie (Jacob) Pedersen, Allison (Lucas Dalvi Nunes) Moran as well as her sister-in-law Selma (Burton)Pederson; Nieces and Nephews, Connie (Dave) Schneider, Terry (Penny)Pederson, Dennis (Julie) Pederson, Gary (Denise) Pederson, Gail (Dick) Ferrell, Steven Pederson, Kathleen (Tom) Donsing, James (Lori) Pederson, Matthew (Cindy) Pederson, Donald (Marie) Pederson, Nancy (Robert) Bennet, Michael, and Patrick Peschel, along with her sister-in-law Wendy (Duane) Moran and nieces and Nephews on Bill's side.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bill; his brother Duane; sister Lola Peschel; and brothers Keith Pederson, Vernon Pederson, Burton Pederson, Wendell Pederson, and Randy Pederson; as well as nieces Laurie and Sandra.
A brief private service for family and close friends will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville on Wednesday, April 14th by Pastor Amy Waelchli. A celebration of life open house will take place at the Scott and Tonna Moran home in August.
The family would like to give special thanks to RN Karen Deer, Jody Furley, Patti Burnette, Dave and Ann Lueder as well as Autumn Winds Assisted Living facility staff.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhomes.com
