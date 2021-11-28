Delores M. (Kraus) "Dee/Tootie" Topel

Lake Mills, WI - Delores M. (Dee/"Tootie") Topel, 86, Lake Mills, passed away on November 25, 2021.
She was born September 28, 1935 to Edward & Emma Kraus of Milton, WI. Dee was the youngest of 12 children. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1953 and was very proud of being the pitcher for a state championship softball team.
On October 15, 1955 Dee married Earl Topel, who preceded her in death on April 20, 2021. She worked at Schweiger's Industries in Jefferson, WI. Dee remained active in softball, bowling, collecting antiques and helping Earl with his insurance business.
Dee later worked for Textron in Johnson Creek and in 2008 retired to enjoy life with Earl. Together they went ice fishing, casino hopping and spending time with family and friends. She was always baking treats and sharing them. Dee loved attending and watching Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger Football games.
She is survived by her daughter Trudy Topel, and her son Scott Topel; grandsons Sean & Shea Topel, daughter-in-law Noreen O'Connor, several sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, four brothers: Allen, Lyle, Walter & Claude Kraus, seven sisters: Lucille Pollock, Isabelle Genke, Ione Blum, Mildred Bartels, Margaret Richardson, Marjorie Landowski and Lois Kraehnke.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
Burial will be in the St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church or to Marquardt Hospice.
The family wishes to express a special appreciation to her neighbors, Bryan & Renee McFarlane, as well as Marquardt Hospice and Brook Gardens Place for their compassionate care for Dee.
