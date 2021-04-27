May 5, 1928 - November 26, 2020
Jefferson, WI - DELORIS M. KAKUSCHKY, 92 of Jefferson, passed away on November 26, 2020 at Fort
Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson, WI. She was born on May 5, 1928 in Jefferson to the late Alfred and Hattie (Borck) Miller. DeLoris worked as a homemaker, and as a housekeeper in private homes, the Jefferson County Courthouse and Countryside Nursing Home. She is survived by her daughters Delilah (Terry) Johnson of Jefferson, Susan Murray of Fort Atkinson, Darlene Kakuschky of Watertown and sons David Kakuschky of Lake Mills and Duane Kakuschky of Jefferson. grandsons Keith Johnson, Kevin Johnson and Timothy Evans, granddaughter Cynthia Murray, great grandson Nathaniel Johnson, great granddaughters Madison Evans and Candice Johnson, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents, brothers, sisters and daughters Diane, Phyllis and Brenda. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. DeLoris will be laid to rest next to her son Duane who passed away on April 9, 2021.
