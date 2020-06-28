WHITEWATER — Denise D. Scharine, 53, of Johnstown/Whitewater, passed away from complications of diabetes on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital of Madison.
She was born at the Fort Atkinson Hospital on Aug. 2, 1966, the daughter of Donald and Donna (Stradinger) Scharine. She grew up on the family farm in the Town of Johnstown.
Denise graduated from Whitewater High School in 1984. She attended cosmetology school in Janesville and was employed as a hair stylist. She worked for Cost Cutters for many years until her health failed.
Denise was a life-long member of Christus Lutheran Church at Richmond, where she was baptized, confirmed and served as a Sunday school teacher.
She loved animals, and enjoyed crocheting and knitting. One of her greatest joys in life was getting together for family dinners.
Denise Scharine is survived by her parents, Donald and Donna Scharine of Whitewater; her brother, Derrick (Lynette) Scharine of Whitewater; her nephew, Cameron (Erin Wedig) Scharine; and her niece, Natalie Scharine.
Her grandparents and her uncle preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Christus Lutheran Church, Richmond, N6116 Delaney Road, Delavan. The Rev. Bruce Wietzke will officiate. Burial will follow in Richmond Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials may be made to Christus Lutheran Church.
The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville; (608) 741-1713.
