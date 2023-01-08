Elizabethtown, KY - Dennis Anderson, age 83, most recently of Elizabethtown, KY, passed away peacefully January 4, 2023 with his family at his side.
Dennis graduated from Marquette University and began his career in Accounting and Finance, helping several companies during his career. Most located in the Chicago area. He loved traveling, visiting almost every state and several countries, especially in Europe
He married his childhood sweetheart Patricia (nee Cunningham) in Fort Atkinson on August 27, 1960. Their romance lasted for over 70 years evidenced by love letters and cards they gave to each other, each signed 'Ego Te Amo'. Together they had 6 children; David (Peggy), Jerrold (Mary), Michael, Marc (Deborah - Deceased), Colleen (Arejas Uzgiris) and Rebecca. He was a fun loving and playful grandfather to Christine, Joseph, Karyn, Tyler, Kathryn, Maya, Sean, Audrey, Kovas and Aidan, and Great Grandfather of 8. He is survived by his brother, Craig (Betty), and 2 sisters Yvonne (Bob) Head and Gerilyn (Jeff) Shoemaker.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jerrold and Marie Anderson, brother, Duke Anderson and son, Michael.
Dennis was a quiet man with a dry sense of humor. He was known to be playfully mischievous with children, especially with his grandchildren.
He was generous with his free time, volunteering at many organizations especially as a Boy Scout leader, Poll Worker in numerous elections and giving financial assistance to several people through St Vincent De Paul. Dennis was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Dennis never missed his daily cigar and big bowl of ice cream.
Visitation will be held at St Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd in Fort Atkinson, WI on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 beginning at 9:30am. A Mass will follow at 11:00am.
For information, please contact Dunlap Memorial Home, 920-563-2575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.