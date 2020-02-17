ROCHESTER, Minn. — Dennis Bloomer went to be with the Lord on Jan. 24, 2020, passing away in Rochester, Minn.
He was born on Sept. 18, 1962, in Greenfield, Wis.
Dennis is survived by his five children, Chris, Thomas, Angel, Amanda and Alyssa; his siblings, Brian, Craig and Colleen, and Sharon and Ray; and many other family members.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie St., Fort Atkinson, Wis.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Bloomer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.