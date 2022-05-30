Plover, WI - Dennis C. Reich, age 79, of Plover, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Portage County Health Care Center in Stevens Point.
Dennis was born in Fort Atkinson, WI, a son of the late Clarence and Frieda (Murry) Reich.
He attended and graduated from Palmyra High School. Dennis was married to Gloria (Chitwood) in 1964 and they had two sons, Monte and Kevin. The couple later divorced.
He met Carol (Rather) and they eventually settled in the Plover area in 1980. The couple married in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 1987.
Dennis was an "Over the Road Truck Driver" his entire adult life but, prior to his retirement, he was a driver for Hamerski Farms of Plover. In his free time, Dennis enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hunting, horseback riding, camping, card games and playing with he and Carol's dogs.
Dennis is survived by his sons, Monte (Jody) Reich of Spring Green and Kevin (Sue) Reich of Reedsburg; grandchildren Melody, Miranda, Charity and Owen; longtime family friend Tammy Kizewski and her daughters Lindsey, Stephanie and Kimberly, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Carl; and his wife, Carol in 2008.
The family would like to thank the staff at Portage County Health Care Center for their care of Dennis in his final years.
Graveside services and burial will be at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, 14875 W Greenfield Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151 on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 1:00PM. The Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
