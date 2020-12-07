January 12, 1952 - December 1, 2020
Whitewater, WI - Dennis D. Floerke, age 68, of Stitzer, WI formerly of Whitewater passed away on Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on January 12, 1952 in Fort Atkinson the son of Lawrence and Nora (Beighley) Floerke. He was united in marriage to Jean Fritz on November 30, 2013 at the Boscobel United Methodist Church.
Dennis worked for the Jefferson County Highway Department for over 33 years. He began his duties as a Patrolman's Helper. He also served as a Patrolman. The previous 20 years, Dennis ran a grader on the Grade Crew and he loved to snow plow. After his retirement, he was employed at Reddy-Ag in Stitzer as a seasonal employee for the past three years until having to retire due to his declining health. Dennis enjoyed going to stock car races along with watching Nascar. He enjoyed going for rides in the country looking at the beautiful scenery and wildlife. He and Jean took road trips to Las Vegas, Florida, Texas, Colorado and Canada. Dennis was a handyman and liked working on projects around the house. He was most proud of his family and especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He made special bonds with each of them. He will be remembered for his big heart, his desire to always help others, and always having a positive outlook on life. He will be deeply missed.
Dennis is survived by his wife Jean of Stitzer, his daughter Cheryl (Tim) Oechsle of Fennimore and their children Jacob (Megan Klema) Oechsle and Levi (Erica Boylen) Oechsle, and son Cliff (Amy) Floerke of Whitewater and their son Anthony (Jessica) Floerke and their two children Madelyn and Kate Floerke, along with Jean's family; daughter Cindy (Andy) Ploessl and their children; Phillip Peer, Tesha (Jake) Millard and their children Kamden and Aubree Millard, daughter Alisa (Jeremy) Miles and their two children Dalton and Ashley Miles, son Michael Butler and his two children Xander Fecht and Coral Butler. Dennis is also survived by his two brothers Eugene (Alice) Floerke of Richland Center, and Alan (Pam) Floerke of Fort Atkinson.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Walter Beighley.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday December 5, 2020 at the Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore with a burial followed in the Prairie Cemetery in Fennimore. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke officiated. Visitation was held from 12:00 noon until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday. Wearing of masks was required. Online condolences may be made at wwwlarsonfuneralhomes.com
