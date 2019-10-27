Dennis “Dennie” Gruennert passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
He was born on July 10, 1940, in Watertown, to the late Romeo and Florence (Schuenke) Gruennert.
Dennie graduated from Jefferson High School in 1958 and enlisted in the United States Army, serving until 1961. He then joined the Army National Guard and was deployed in the Bay of Pigs in October of 1961 to August of 1962.
He married Judy Peterson on June 26, 1965, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson.
Dennie was employed at Braun’s of Jefferson until it closed in 1992. He then worked at Fish Lumber/United Building Supply in Fort Atkinson until his retirement in 2004.
Dennie enjoyed his grandchildren, fishing, hunting, golf, and was an avid reader. He loved the times he spent with family and friends, too.
He was a member of the Endl-Gruennert Post 164 of the American Legion in Jefferson and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson.
He is survived by his wife Judy Gruennert of Jefferson; daughter, Pam (Thomas) Finger of Madison; son, Jeff (Amy) Gruennert of Fort Atkinson; three grandchildren, Alec Finger, Kylie Gruennert and Cameron Gruennert; sister, Judy (Dick) Wedl of Jefferson; and brother, Thomas (Bonnie) Gruennert of Mukwonago; many other relatives and friends.
He also was preceded in death by a sister in infancy.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating.
Visitation will be on Wednesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or light a candle in his memory.
