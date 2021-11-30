March 15, 1934 - November 22, 2021
Jefferson, WI - DENNIS F. BOWEN, 87 of Jefferson died Monday, November 22, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI.
Dennis was born on March 15, 1934 in Black River Falls, WI to Floyd and Elsie (Brooks) Bowen. He graduated from Black River Falls HS in 1952.
He married Judith (Marten) Goss on June 24, 1989.
Always conscientious and hard-working, Dennis was able to do any kind of work he set his mind to from farming to factory work and many things in between. He owned and operated Berger Auto Body in Mondovi, Wisconsin for many years. His true passion and life's work, however, was gardening. Every house that he and Judy shared through the years was not home until the garden was tilled and planted. He rarely visited without bringing fresh homegrown produce-strawberries, raspberries, squash or sweet corn. Nothing kept him from driving hundreds of miles, with never a complaint, to be there to support his grandchildren and children for everything he could. Dennis was always present and for that we are forever grateful.
When he wasn't in the garden or chasing grandchildren Dennis and Judy found joy and adventure in the great outdoors. Avid snowmobilers and experienced campers, Dennis and Judy toured the country in their Superduty Ford and travel trailer - home away from home. Dennis especially loved their trips to Yellowstone National Park and the rural area surrounding Branson, Missouri. Back at home, he was never too busy to make his visitors homemade waffles with strawberries, shortcake, or a delicious raspberry dessert. He loved starting his day with his morning coffee buddies, driving Fords, and being with family.
He is survived by his wife Judy Bowen of Jefferson, son Dennis (Sharon) Bowen Jr. of Huntley, IL, daughters Cindy Monture of Caledonia, IL, Diane Bowen of Madison, WI, Debbie (Steve) Field of Carrollton, IL, and Patti (Mark) Mackesey of Stoughton, WI; step-daughters Kirsten Taylor (Doug) of Eau Claire, WI, Elizabeth Goss (John) of Mondovi, WI, and Heidi (Ron) Wegner of Jefferson; brother Gerald Bowen of DeForest, WI and sister Jean Janke of Turtle Lake, WI; grandchildren Derrik (Joan) Bowen, Kelsey Bowen, Brandon Scott (Jolene), Joseph Monture (Bridgett), Mary, and Elijah Monture, Ryan (Meghan) Field, Caitlin and Cara Mackesey, Bridgett Medina, Becki Jo Foiles, Jeremy Moldrem, Alexa (Tim) Steinbach, Bryce (Alyssa) Wegner, Logan Wegner; great-grandchildren Max Haigh, Aubrie and Braxtan Foiles, Calie Field, Jackson Surratt, Liam Ransom, Logan Ransom, Kyle Pahl, Bryanna and Terry Lynn Sessions, Matrim and Levi Beckett, Michael Scott-Williams, Nicole Scott, and Elsie Steinbach.
Dennis is preceded by his parents, brothers Arnold Bowen and Melvin Bowen, and sister Mary Lou Ness.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson with Rev. Joshua Martin presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 PM until time of service. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
Please visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and to share a memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.