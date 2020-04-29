WHITEWATER — Dennis K. Rohrs died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Hearthstone Memory Care, Whitewater, of complications from Alzheimer ’s disease.
Dennis was born on Nov. 26, 1929, in Johnson, Neb., to Vern and Ellen (Rademacher) Rohrs.
He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Nebraska and the University of Iowa.
Dennis taught music for 40 years with the last 27 years at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater as the director of bands and chairman of the music department. He helped organize the first summer band camp and established the Dennis Rohrs Music Scholarship.
He also directed many musicals and performed in many plays. When Dennis retired in 1990 he was designated Professor Emeritus of both music and theater.
Dennis was married for nearly 70 years to the former Margaret Ritchie, and they had three children: Roxann (Gerard) Hamblin, Elaine (Tom) Younger and Rex (Connie) Rohrs. He had five grandchildren, Chad Hamblin, Katie Marzinske, Caryl Ayanwale, Bobbie Mac Millan and Kevin Rohrs and two great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater is assisting the family.
Online Condolences may be made by visiting www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
