JOHNSON CREEK — Dennis Nichols, 73, of Johnson Creek, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Rainbow Hospice Center on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Dennis was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on May 7, 1946, to Dennis and Joan Nichols. He was a child when his mother moved to the United States after his father passed away.
Dennis bravely served his country in the United States Marine Corps in the Vietnam War.
He was employed as a tool and die maker with APV Crepaco for 27 years, worked at De Vor Tool and Die, and retired from Spuncast in 2010.
Dennis is survived by his daughters, Tina (Reggie) Roehl and Denise Nichols; son, Cory Nichols; his grandchildren, Kajun (Mary) Roehl, Ruger (Kylee) Roehl, and Chance and Dalton Thorp; and great-grandchildren, Riley and Ella Roehl; and his sister, Elaine Wagner.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at the Fairview Inn Sports Bar in Jefferson on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Watertown has the honor of serving the family.
Memories and condolences may be sent at
http://www.watertownwifuneralhome.com.
