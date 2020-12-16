May 21, 1951 - December 9, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - The soul of Dennis Keith O'Morrow passed from this world into the presence of his Savior on December 9, 2020.
He was born May 21, 1951 in Goodrich, MI of Eldon and Maude (Holderbaum) O'Morrow. Preceeded in death by his mother, sister Cynthia and granddaughter Kaylen.
He is survived by his father, brothers Donald, Edward, Thomas, Michael, Jonathan, his wife Mavis (Anderson) eight loved sons and daughters Ruth (Michael) Neidlinger, Rachel Armstrong, Adam (Rebecca), Wesley (Catharine), Brian (Denise), Stephen (Lindsay), Andrew, Caleb (Stephanie) and 33 grandchildren.
Dennis was a master carpenter and an ordained churchman, a loving husband, father and grandfather who sought God's face throughout his life in the church and in the community.
His family intends to hold a memorial service in spring.
