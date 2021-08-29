July 6, 1949 - August 25, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Dennis William Finley, 72, on August 25, 2021, passed from complications of Interstitial Lung Disease.
Born July 6, 1949, and grew up in Elgin, Illinois. He is the oldest of a combined family of 15 siblings that then moved to Louisville, KY. for 28 years. He has resided in Fort Atkinson, WI. since marrying his wife, Sherri, on New Year's Day, January 1, 1997, in Las Vegas.
Dennis worked most of his life as a maintenance mechanic (he liked to fix things). An avid sports fan, particularly the Green Bay Packers and UK Wildcats. He loved to read, which he gets from his mom. He enjoyed computers, casinos and Branson, Missouri trips.
A loving, caring man, always helpful, never complained. He will be greatly missed!
He is survived by his loving wife, Sherri Finley; Roberta Reinert (mother), Charles Spada (father-in-law); stepdaughters, Shawna Bakken (Mark) and Sharla Fowler. Step grandkids, Savannah Bakken (Alex), Tanner Bakken (Derica), Dylan Dietzman and Colton Rosenow. Son, Kevin Finley (Jaime); grandsons, Andrew, Caleb and Sam Finley and daughter, Lisa Finley. Siblings, Bill Finley (Erin), Jeff Finley (Joetta), Pete Finley (Dana), Beth Fuchs, Teresa Fowler (Paul), Ronni Abell (Joe), Charlie Reinert (Janie), Carol Beyersdoerfer (Rodney), Judy Bidwell (John), Mary, Margaret and Tim Reinert. A special "Aunt Chips" Charlene Ballard, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Finley; his stepfather, Raymond Reinert; siblings, Kathy, Daniel and David Finley and other extended family and grandparents.
Due to Covid and most all family living out of state there will be no visitation or funeral. A shout out to The Windrift Apartment Coffee & Potluck Bunch that Dennis thoroughly enjoyed going to.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
