Deyerll Klug

Fort Atkinson, WI - Deyerll Otto Klug, 89 of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital.
Deyerll was born on July 18, 1931 in Milton, WI to Otto and Mamie (Miller) Klug. He was baptized in the Lutheran Church and was later confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Fort Atkinson on March 25, 1945. Deyerll graduated from high school and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1951. He was honorably discharged in 1955. Deyerll married Pauline Fahrney on December 22, 1951. He was employed at Uncle Josh Bait Company as their plant manager and retired from there in 1994. Deyerll was a member of the Fort Atkinson American Legion Post 166. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and fishing. He had a strong Christian faith and was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Fort Atkinson.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Pauline; daughter, Cheryl (Gene) Burrow, Lake Mills; grandchildren Kristine (Leland Jr.) Reich, Jefferson, Michael (Jennifer) Burrow, Cambridge, and Timothy (Danielle) Burrow, Portage; great-grandchildren, Logan, Brandon, Trent and Hunter Reich; Airabelle, Jasper, and Timothy Burrow; many cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members. He is also survived by very close friends, Robert Johnson, Tom and Nancy Jung and other friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:00am at Bethany Lutheran Church 404 Roosevelt St. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson, WI. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 10:00am until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to Bethany Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
