Diana L. (Arentsen) Tipton

Elkhart, IN - Diana L. Tipton, 80, of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home after a brief illness.
She was born on March 1, 1941, to Harvey and Martha (Kubik) Arentsen in Chicago, Illinois.
Diana attended Evergreen Park High School in Illinois and graduated from Fort Atkinson, High School in Wisconsin. She continued her studies at University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. It was in Fort Atkinson where she met Claude Tipton, her husband of 61 years.
Diana is survived by her husband, her sister Joann Lescohier, her daughters, Shane Davisson (Rich) and Perrye Martin (Jeff) and her grandchildren, Emily Rasor (Blake), Reed Davisson and Natalie Martin.
Diana sold real estate in Elkhart for many years and remained employed at Realty Group Resources until very recently. Always keeping active, Diana also worked at Coldwater Creek and Christopher & Banks until closures and taught line dancing for Elkhart Community Schools adult classes until the pandemic.
Diana was an avid crafter and member of different crafting groups where she always looked forward to teaching and showing off something new. She was also a skilled seamstress who made her daughters' wedding dresses. Diana was also known amongst friends and family as a great cook. Her Christmas Caramels were legendary. Words cannot describe how dynamic she was.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Susan Arentsen.
Based on her wishes, there will be no visitation or memorial service. Billings Funeral Home is assisting services.
Memorials or donations may be made to Center for Hospice Care or the charity of one's choice.
To plant a tree in memory of Diana Tipton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
