Fort Atkinson, WI - Diane C. Reichert, 61 of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at UW-Hospital of Madison.
Diane was born September 21, 1960, in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of Lloyd and Arlene (Kiehold) Dorn. She grew up in the area and was 1978 graduate of Jefferson High School. On June 22, 1985, Diane married Bradley Reichert at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson and the two shared 36 wonderful years of marriage together. Faith was important to Diane, and she and Brad were members of Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Diane was dedicated to caring for others and worked for over 40 years at Alden Estates (previously Countryside) as an activity's therapist. She loved her work and always put the needs of others before her own. Diane adored her grandchildren and spoiled them as often as she could. In her spare time, she loved to play video games or sit on her deck and drink coffee in the sun. Diane was an excellent wife, mother, sister, and friend and will be deeply missed.
Diane is survived by: her mother; husband; children Tim Reichert of Deerfield, Travis (Elsie) Reichert of Richland Center, Troy Reichert of Fort Atkinson and Tanner (Cheryl) Reichert of Beaver Dam; grandchildren Chole, Kennedy, Cody, Emery, Brayden, Aiden, Kimbriella, and one baby Diana on the way; siblings David Dorn of Jefferson, Darlene (Arnie) Schulz of Deerfield, Donna (Rick) Haugom of Jefferson, and Dennis Dorn of Endeavor. Diane is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Diane is preceded in death by her father.
