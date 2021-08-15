August 21, 1945 - August 7, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Diane Jean (Mauel) Deegan, born to Howard and Margaret Mauel on Aug 21, 1945 in Fort Atkinson Wi Hospital. Diane Deegan Passed at Rainbow Hospice on Aug 7, 2021. She is now peacefully waiting for the promised resurrection vs John 5:28-29.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Margaret and her brother Gene Mauel.
Diane J Deegan is survived by her three children: Scott Deegan of Whitewater, Steve Deegan (Kim) of Eagle, Wi and Kelly Deegan-Reigle Janesville, Wi. She also has 3 grandchildren, Keith, Kody and Joshua Deegan, and her sister Janice Riley and brother Roy Mauel.
Diane had her own cleaning service for 45 years as she enjoyed most of her work, but also the long-term relationships over the years as well. She loved the outdoors planting, gardening and bird watching, along with the challenge of a good puzzle and the pleasure she got, when she finished it.
Diane was a member of the Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses, Fort Atkinson, Wi. She was baptized in 1973, had a very strong faith as this was a large part of her life. She loved sharing bible truths with friends and neighbors, her faith carried her through many of lifes challenges.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice of Johnson creek, Wi for their help, comfort and wonderful care they gave Diane. A special thanks to all the family and friends that came to comfort her in her last days.
Flowers for Diane's family may be sent to the Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater.
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, August 22nd from 2 to 4p.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater. A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 28th at 5:00p.m. via Zoom.
Log into Zoom here: https://zoom.us/join
ID: 9180357193 Password: 334509
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
