January 23, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Diane Elizabeth Gessler, 72, of Fort Atkinson passed away on January 23, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Diane was born on July 1, 1948 in Fort Atkinson to James George and Grace Elizabeth (Vondras) Gessler. She spent most of her early life in Whitewater, graduating from Whitewater High School and going on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from UW-Whitewater. She then went on to maintain a career as an auditor for the Department of Revenue for 37 years until her retirement. She had many hobbies, including gardening, canning, reading, and cooking. She was also passionate about donating to charities and spending time with her family.
Diane is survived by her mother, Grace; her sister, Linda Pellmann and her husband Lee; her nieces and nephews, Tammy (Jeff) Miller, Teri (Jay) Tallman, Jamie Petrasek, Jason (Trisha) Pellmann; her great nieces and nephews, David, Kaila, Jacob, Noah, Brionna, Lukas, Riley, Cejay, Josh, Ethan, Lily, Macy, and Sienna.
She was preceded in death by her father, James; and Staff Sergeant David James Gessler.
A graveside service will be held at 11AM on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online Condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
