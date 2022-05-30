Jefferson, WI - Diane M. Habeck, 84 of Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Sunset Ridge of Johnson Creek.
Diane was born on September 11, 1937, in Sun Prairie, WI, the daughter of Carl and Bernadine (Stark) Christianson. She grew up in Cambridge, WI and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1955. On October 11, 1958, she married Frederick Habeck at East Koshkonong Church in Cambridge, WI. The couple had 4 children and enjoyed 31 years of marriage until Frederick's death in 1988. She loved cross stich, knitting, and solitaire. Spending time with her grandchildren brought her joy. Diane was a quiet, private person who loved being at home. "Uff Da!" is a saying that will be remembered!
She is survived by: her mother Bernadine Christianson of Cambridge; children Debra (Douglas) Fingles of Warner Robins, GA, Steven (Jennifer) Habeck, David Habeck, and Sherri Habeck all of Jefferson; grandchildren Shilo, Kody (Theresa), Jennifer, Patrick (Halley), and Nathan; great-grandchild Maizy, Makiah, Braden, Maggie, and 1 on the way; and a sister Bonna Maypark of Eau Claire. Diane is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father and husband.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Sunset Ridge - Johnson Creek and Marquardt Hospice for the loving and quality care provided.
If desired, memorials to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Diane's name would be appreciated.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church of Jefferson with Rev. Joshua Martin presiding. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00AM until the time of service at the church. She will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery.
