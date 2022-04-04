Diane R. (Sonnenberg) Holler

August 6, 1947 - April 1, 2022
Jefferson, WI - DIANE ROSE HOLLER age 74 of Jefferson passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2022, at her home.
Diane was born on August 6, 1947, to Byron and Adeline (Sobrilsky) Sonnenberg. She attended school in the area and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1965.
Diane married Vernon Holler on January 28, 1967, at the St. Coletta Chapel in Jefferson. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Diane worked at Thorp Financial, as an accounting assistant for Del Chmielewski CPA for 20 years, and at Captain's Steakhouse in Fort Atkinson. She enjoyed quilting, reading, and spending time with her husband, grandkids, and great-grandchild. She was very involved in the church, the Optimist Club, Tomorrow's Hope, and served on several boards and organizations. She was a longtime pillar of the community, ready to lend a hand or an ear to her friends.
Diane is survived by her husband, Vernon Holler of Jefferson; son Craig (Emily Davidson) Holler of Cottage Grove, WI; daughter Nicole (Kyle) Schroedl of Fort Atkinson, WI; siblings Gary (Ramona) Sonnenberg of Apple Valley, MN, Jerry Sonnenberg of Friendship, WI, Jean Sonnenberg of Jefferson, WI, Dean (Cathy) Sonnenberg of Cambridge, IL, Steve (Mary) Sonnenberg of Cambridge, WI; David (Wendi Aumann) Sonnenberg of Nekoosa, WI, Barbara Jacob of Jefferson, WI, Michael (Cheryl) Sonnenberg of Watertown, WI; siblings-in-law Randall Holler, Edgerton, WI, and Lanita (Ken) Leatherberry, Fort Atkinson, WI; grandchildren Zachary (Monique Gamache) Holler, Mishayla Holler, and Brittany Schroedl, Gabrielle Holler, Elise Holler; great grandchild Braxton "Bucky" McCombs; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one unborn son, brother Daniel Sonnenberg, and nieces Sara and Tina.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday April 8, 2022, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Jefferson. with the Rev. Thomas Coyle and Rev. Patrick Norris presiding. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Jefferson.
Visitation will be at the Schneider-Michaelis funeral home from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday April 7, 2022, with the Rosay to be recited at 7:00p.m.
Special thanks, goes out to the handful of dedicated caregivers that allowed her to live at home in comfort through her many medical struggles over the past several years.
