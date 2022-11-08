Pleasant Prairie, WI - Diane M. (Wendt) Spoden, 63, of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Grande Prairie Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.
Diane was born on January 23, 1959 in Burlington, WI. Diane graduated from Mukwonago High School and was united in marriage to Robert Spoden on September 12, 1982 in Big Bend. Robert and Diane would go on to enjoy 36 years of marriage together until Robert's passing in 2018. Diane was a caring, thoughtful and positive person. She met life's challenges with an attitude of positivity. She was not one to complain and she was a great example of optimism. She had a joy that was contagious and made a great impact on her friends and loved ones. Diane was a die-hard Green Bay Packer fan. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, especially coloring and needlepoint canvas work. Diane had a loving and joyful heart and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by: her parents, Donald and Mary Wendt of Palmyra, WI; her siblings, Laurie (Jerry) Swan of West Allis, WI, Amy (Brian) Dorband of Waukesha, WI, Kim (Paul) Kysely of Fort Atkinson, WI, and Kassy Smith of Fort Atkinson, WI. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert, her mother, Judy Horn, and her dear brother, Brian Wendt.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00PM on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI (320 W. Main Street, Palmyra, WI 53156). Visitation will take place from 1:00PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Fr. Mariadas Bekala will officiate the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Diane Spoden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
