JEFFERSON — Dianne R. Hebbe, 77, of Jefferson, died on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Fort Memorial Hospital with her family at her bedside.
Dianne was born on Sept. 18, 1942, in Watertown, the daughter of Wilber and Ruth (Michel) Gourlie.
She was raised in the Neosho area until 1956, when she moved to Jefferson during her freshman year of high school. Her family lived on Fifield Avenue, where she caught the eye of Bill Hebbe.
Dianne graduated from Jefferson High School in 1960 and was married to Bill on Feb. 3, 1962, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She was employed for many years as an upholsterer at Schweiger Industries until her retirement in the late 2000s.
Dianne loved watching her sons and grandchildren play sports, and she enjoyed bowling. She was a dedicated Packers, Badgers and Cubs fan.
Dianne had a great sense of humor; rarely wore shoes, always wore shorts — even in the winter, and loved her family dearly. She was a special lady who will be missed.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Hebbe of Jefferson; sons, Larry (Virginia) of Jefferson and Dan (Kelly) of Jefferson; grandchildren, Bradley (Amanda), Shannon, Ryne and Jordan; great-grandchildren, Emmy Kate and Wyatt; sister, Gale Chady of Jefferson; and a number of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Joanne Wagie.
A private family funeral service will take place on Friday, Jan. 17, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Bartsch presiding.
Dianne will be laid to rest at Christberg Cemetery of Jefferson following the service.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.