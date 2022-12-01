Dinah Lee (LeBlanc) Wallace
April 23, 1937 - November 19, 2022 Sullivan, WI - Dinah Lee LeBlanc Wallace, age 85, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Angel’s Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI., just seven days after being diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer and admitted into Aurora Summit Hospital.

Dinah was born and raised in the small town of Livonia, LA. After graduating from Livonia High School, she attended Baton Rouge Business College to become a secretary. For fifteen years, she worked for the Department of Agriculture on the eighth floor of the Louisiana State Capital Building; this was a job she was very proud of and where she met the love of her life: a beekeeper from Sullivan, WI. named Henry “Duke” Wallace. They were married in February of 1973 at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Livonia.

