April 23, 1937 - November 19, 2022 Sullivan, WI - Dinah Lee LeBlanc Wallace, age 85, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Angel’s Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI., just seven days after being diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer and admitted into Aurora Summit Hospital.
Dinah was born and raised in the small town of Livonia, LA. After graduating from Livonia High School, she attended Baton Rouge Business College to become a secretary. For fifteen years, she worked for the Department of Agriculture on the eighth floor of the Louisiana State Capital Building; this was a job she was very proud of and where she met the love of her life: a beekeeper from Sullivan, WI. named Henry “Duke” Wallace. They were married in February of 1973 at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Livonia.
In her youngest years, Dinah was known to be a tomboy who loved playing in the backyard, riding Ol’ Blu (the family’s farm horse), and spending time with her siblings and many aunts and uncles. During young adulthood, Dinah enjoyed going to dances and spending weekend get-a-ways with friends either on the beaches of Biloxi, MS. or the streets of the French Quarter in New Orleans. She also loved being an aunt to her many nieces and nephews and spending abundant time with her family.
In her middle years, she and Henry worked tirelessly to promote the importance of honeybee pollination and produced a variety of honey and honeybee products through their family business, The Wallace Honey Farm. Dinah’s favorite part of the business was visiting with customers at the West Allis Farmers Market and the store front in the family home, where they sold honey in both places for nearly 35 years. She was overjoyed with becoming a mother at the age of 41.
In her later years, nothing brought Dinah more joy than being “Grammy” to her three grandchildren and having enough time to ensure that each of them have a treasure of photos and memories with her so they may remember her forever. Dinah’s church family at St. Mary Help of Christians Church and her co-volunteers at St. Vincent DePaul in Jefferson, WI. were very important to her; she enjoyed walking, reading, working on jigsaw puzzles, and sitting in her chair by her favorite window “watching the world go by.”
She is survived by her daughter, Beth Wallace; son, Patrick (Erin) Wallace; and grandchildren: Floyd, Etta and Martha Wallace – all of Sullivan. She is also survived by her sister, Norma Dell Olinde of Monroe, LA.; sister-in-laws, Jacqueline LeBlanc of Livonia, LA. and Barbara Bastien of Loxahatchee, FL.; beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Dinah is preceded in death by her husband; parents, Norman and Mary Ellen (Grimmer) LeBlanc; sister, Carolyn Rinker; brother, Charles LeBlanc, Sr.; and brother-in-laws: Lyle Rinker, Wallace Olinde, Sr., and Joseph Bastien, III.
A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Father Mariadas Bekala, will take place at 11am on Saturday, January 14, 2022 at St. Mary Help of Christians Church in Sullivan. Visitation will be available from 10am until the time of service with a gathering following in the church hall. Her ashes will be buried beside Henry at St. Bruno Catholic Cemetery in Dousman, WI. at a later date.
In honor of Dinah, memorials may be made to Angel’s Grace Hospice Care, Sullivan Fire Department, and/or Jefferson County Humane Society.
To plant a tree in memory of Dinah Wallace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.