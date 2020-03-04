NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — Dixie Lee Grott, 72, of New Buffalo, Mich., died peacefully Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
Dixie was born Dec. 27, 1947, in Fort Atkinson, Wis., to William J. and Lorraine (Gerloff) Heitz.
Dixie grew up on a dairy farm outside of Fort Atkinson and began her elementary education at Royce School, but primarily was taught at and graduated from Star School along U.S. Highway 12 East.
She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1966.
Following graduation, Dixie worked in Madison, where she was introduced to her future husband by mutual friends. Dixie wed Michael Grott of Michigan City, Ind., on Aug. 23, 1969.
They settled in New Buffalo, Mich., where they raised their three children.
Michael preceded Dixie in death on Sept. 4, 2000.
Dixie worked as a server at Travel Centers of American in Sawyer, Mich., for 28 years. She retired after receiving her diagnosis of ALS in late 2016.
A woman with a strong work ethic, Dixie also will be remembered for her kindness, her sweet personality and her courage when facing adversity. She enjoyed reading and shopping when time allowed.
Dixie is survived by her son and primary caretaker, Andrew Grott of New Buffalo, Mich.; her daughters, Laurie Grott of Michigan City, Ind., and Erin (Juergen) Nittner of Chesterton, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Nathan (Leanna) Grott, Brennan Grott, and Colin, Leah, Emily Paige and Heidi Nittner; one sister, Jory (Jerry) Witkins of Fort Atkinson, Wis.; and one brother, Ron (Susan) Heitz of Waukesha; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Services were held Feb. 26 in Three Oaks, Mich., and Dixie was laid to rest in Pine Grove Cemetery in New Buffalo, Mich., beside her husband of 31 years.
Condolences may be sent to Erin Nittner, 1604 Union Ave., Chesterton, IN 46304.
