JOHNSON CREEK — Dolora S. Kleinsteiber, 66, of Johnson Creek, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson.
Delora was born on June 29, 1953, in Arcadia, to Marvin and Beverly (Berzinski) Veto.
She married her beloved husband, John, on Feb. 10, 1973. They enjoyed 46 years of marriage and were blessed with their daughter Beth.
Dolora retired from Hi-Life Rubber (Avon) in 2016 after 45 years of dedicated employment.
Her passion in life was firefighting. Dolora was the Johnson Creek Mutual Hose firefighter of the year in 2005, and then firefighter of the year with Johnson Creek Fire & EMS in 2007. She retired after 27 years of selfless dedication. In 1998, she was awarded a plaque for her 10 years of service with Johnson Creek EMS.
In 2016, Dolora and John were presented with the Johnson Creek Pioneers Community award.
After retirement, Dolora kept busy maintaining lawns with Theder Lawn Service.
Dolora, John and Beth spent time vacationing with family and friends in Green Bay, Mexico, Jamaica and many camping excursions in Wisconsin — there was no idle time in her life! She also loved to polka dance.
She is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Beth; mother, Beverly “Betty” Veto; twin sister, Deborah (Chet) Jewett; brothers and sisters, Denise (William) Nelson, Daniel (Millie) Veto, Danelle (Kent) Werner, Dori (Don) Wishowski and Dale (Becky) Veto; brothers-in-law, Robert (Sheri) Kleinsteiber, Mike (Doris) Kleinsteiber and Pat (Diane) Kleinsteiber; 21 nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father; infant son, Christopher; mother-in-law, Lucille Kleinsteiber; and father-in-law, Edwin Kleinsteiber.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Johnson Creek with the Rev. Alex Carmel officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson and then again on Friday morning at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics or the donor’s choice.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or to light a candle in her memory.
