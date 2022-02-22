Dolores A. Cashmer

April 20, 1923 - February 20, 2022
Fort Atkinson, WI - Dolores Ann Cashmer, 98, of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at her home.
Dolores was born in Streator, IL on April 20, 1923 to Michael and Mary (Uratchko) Renner. Dolores grew up in Streator where she met the love of her life Robert Cashmer. They were married on January 30, 1943 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church and they enjoyed 72 years of marriage before Bob's passing in 2015. Dolores attended St. Stephen's grade school and graduated from Streator Township High School in 1942.
After she and Bob had farmed in the Graymont, IL area for about 18 years, they purchased the Martha Reich farm in the Pleasant Valley area south of Rome, WI. Dolores was active in her church, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Palmyra, WI. She taught CCD classes and was a member of the CCW, helping with dinners and craft fairs. She served on the Jefferson County Farm Bureau women's committee for over 35 years. She was also a long-time member of the crochet group at the senior center in Fort Atkinson. Her hobbies were crocheting gifts for her family and friends, reading her Kindle, and keeping in touch with family and friends via the internet. Dolores was very proud of her family and she loved them dearly. When Bob became wheelchair bound, they purchased a condo in Fort Atkinson and moved from the farm that they had lived on for 51 years. Dolores was a loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and great-great grandma and she will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind.
Dolores and Bob were blessed with seven wonderful children: Robert (Olivia) Cashmer of Pleasanton, TX; Janet Neurauter of Costa Mesa, CA; Randy (Gloria) Cashmer of Marshfield, WI; Michael (Kathy) Cashmer of Star Valley Ranch, WY; Suzy Guld of Fort Atkinson, WI; Mary Beth (Scott) Haney of Whitewater, WI and Kathy (Dan) Cashmer of Milwaukee, WI. She is further survived by 13 grandchildren, Bobby (Dawn), Tommy (Lillian), Mike (Tracy), Laura (Rich), Amy (Dong), Randee (Adam), Adam (Amy), Jennifer (Amanda), Kendra (Roger), Ashley, Caleb (Amy), Chelsea, and Alex; 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by a large number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her dear husband Bob on September 3, 2015; her daughter-in-law Olivia Cashmer on August 1, 2017; her parents; brothers, Jack, Michael, George, and Raymond Renner; sisters Ann Zelenak, Mary Schmitt, Elsie Martin, Margaret Kacvinsky, Viola Shannon, and Sally Forrest.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on February 26, 2022 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson at 11:00AM. Fr. Tim Renz will officiate the service. Visitation will take place from 10:00AM until the time of service at the church. Dolores will be laid to rest next to her husband at 2:30PM in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Palmyra, WI following a luncheon at the church.
