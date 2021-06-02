May 27, 2021
Onalaska, WI - Dolores A. Roberts, 92, long time resident of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away peacefully on May 27, 2021 at her home in Onalaska, WI.
While living in Fort Atkinson, Dorrie, was very involved in her community. After retiring from the University of Wisconsin- Whitewater, she volunteered at Hoard Historical Museum along with being a volunteer with hospice. She loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family and friends, traveling stateside with her husband Ray and internationally with her second husband, Richard Northey. In 2018 she and her companion dog, Buddy, moved to Onalaska, WI to be closer to her daughter Kathy, Tom and family.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and an active member of Order of the Eastern Star along with being active within her condo HOA.
A private family funeral will be held. The family would like to thank SpringBrook Assisted Living, Mayo La Crosse, Bethany St Joseph, and Schumacher Kish for their kindness and care. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
