Sullivan, WI - Dolores L. Webb, 93, of Sullivan, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Dolores Lucille Weiler was born on September 11, 1928 in Oconomowoc, the daughter of Sylvester and Lorena (nee Bartelt) Weiler. She grew up on the Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc where her dad worked. She graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1946. On September 22, 1951, she was united in marriage to Howard F. Webb at Dr. Martin Luther Church in Oconomowoc. Howard preceded her in death on September 8, 2021. They were married for 74 years. Dolores was an active partner in running the Dairy Farm with her husband, from milking and chores to gardening and raising children. She enjoyed quilting, crafting, gardening, and visiting with her family and friends.
Dolores is survived by her son, Kenneth (Beth) Webb of Arizona; son-in-law, Roy Zimmerman of Sullivan; and daughter-in-law, Sandi Webb of Milwaukee. She was also blessed with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jack Webb; daughter, Barbara Zimmerman; granddaughter, Heather Lynn Zimmerman; great-granddaughter, Adeline Webb; two brothers; and a sister.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Rome with Rev. Marilyn Lange officiating. Burial will take place at Pioneer Cemetery in the Town of Concord. The WELCA are hosting a meal at the church following the burial and a dish to pass is suggested. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Webb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.