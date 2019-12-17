JEFFERSON — Dolores M. Gerhardt, 93, of Jefferson, entered eternal life on Dec. 16, 2019.
She was born on Jan. 6, 1926, in Jefferson, to Alvin and Anita (Beilke) Stephan.
Dolores married Robert Gerhardt on Oct. 12, 1946.
She was employed at Stoppenbach Sausage Company for many years.
Dolores and Robert enjoyed many years of traveling, camping throughout the United States and also going to Australia.
She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson and the women’s group at the church.
Dolores is survived by her husband, Robert Gerhardt of Jefferson; sons, Stephan “Steve” Gerhardt of Winnetka, Calif., and Randy Gerhardt of Jefferson; daughter, Roberta (Greg) Rue of Jefferson; nine grandchildren, Erin (Rob) Juster, Stephan Gerhardt, Morgan Gerhardt, Wendy (Cory) Kopischke, Ethan Gerhardt, Laura Gerhardt, David (Diane) Rue, Michael (Carrie) Rue and Paul (Melanie) Rue; and nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will take place at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.