April 16, 1932 - October 5, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI- Don Roger Hartwig, 88, Fort Atkinson went to live with Jesus on Monday, October 5, 2020 after a short battle of bladder cancer and kidney failure at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek, WI.
Don was born on April 16, 1932 in Algoma, WI to Edward and Myrtle (Richmond) Hartwig. He received his high school and college diploma from Dr. Martin Luther High School/College in New Ulm, MN. Don met his future bride, Harriet Brinkman in high school and they were married on June 26, 1954 in Chaseburg, WI. Don taught grade school at Our Savior Lutheran School in Wausau, WI for two years before moving to Fort Atkinson. He was called by Bethany Lutheran Church to teach at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran School for 38 years. Don excelled at sports in high school and college. Don had a great passion for sports and teaching and had a great impact on all his students and athletes. Don enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, whether it was on the golf course, farm field or hunting and fishing. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and member of Bethany Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Harriet of Fort Atkinson; children, Julie (Charles) Oldenburg, Hayward, WI, Thomas (Lori) Hartwig, Sarasota, FL, David (Glenna) Hartwig, Dodgeville, WI, Jonathan (Theresa) Hartwig, Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Jason (Samantha) Frame, Daniel (Samantha) Frame, Ryan (Kimberly) Hartwig, Kristine (Nick New) Hartwig, Colin Hartwig, Michael (Shelby Graffin) Hartwig, Kimberly (Tyler) Gailloreto, Amy (Donald) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Delaney and Baker Frame, Declan and Paisley Frame, Vincent and Brooks Hartwig, Dominic and Leo Gailloreto; sister, Gloria Naze, Algoma, WI; brother, Darel Hartwig, Kewaunee, WI and other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Agnes Langer.
A private funeral service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church. A public graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:30pm at the South Koshkonong Union Cemetery on McIntyre Road. As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to Bethany Lutheran Church, Crown of Life Christian Academy or to Lakeside Lutheran High School.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Fort Health Care, Meriter Hospital in Madison, and most of all the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Facility in Johnson Creek for the exceptional care they gave to Don.
The Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, WI is assisting the family. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
