Donald Brian Anderson, 71, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Fort Memorial Hospital.
Don was born on Nov. 7, 1947, in Trenton, N.J., to Lloyd and Julia (Farkas) Anderson.
He served his country in the United States Army, and was stationed in Korea and Germany.
Don was employed for 26 years at Waukesha Engine and retired as an inspector.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his New York Jets, and his pets Rubie, Ellie and Maggie.
Don is survived by his sons, Brian Anderson of Sheboygan, and Douglas and Joshua Anderson of Fort Atkinson; sister, Pat (Warren) Larson of Cambridge; and brother, Roy (Lynna) Anderson of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his brother, David; sister, Ruth; and his parents.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held at the Edwin Frohmader Post 1879 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, N2074 Vets Lane, Fort Atkinson, on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m.
The Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
