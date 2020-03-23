JEFFERSON — Donald “Casey” J. Stengel, 81, of Jefferson, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, following complications from a fall at his home the week before.
He was born on Jan. 29, 1939, in Watertown, to Robert and Bernice (Eiffler) Stengel.
Don graduated from Jefferson High School in 1957 and then attended Ripon College and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Don served in the Air Force National Guard from 1959 to 1965.
Don married Connie (Nevin) Stengel on May 8, 1965, and they had two children, Kurt and Paul.
Don was the vice president of Stengel Construction and owned Stengel’s Cabinets Unlimited.
He enjoyed golfing, and watching the Brewers, Packers and Badgers. He also was an avid bowler and a founding member of the Original Unknowns bowling team.
His true love was his family, especially his four grandchildren — plus the many pets his wife would bring home, especially their dog Kacie.
Don was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, and he volunteered at the Jefferson Food Pantry. He also served on the board of directors for the Meadow Springs Golf Course.
He was a kind, fun, loving husband, father and grandpa. His presence will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.
Don is survived by his wife, Connie Stengel of Jefferson; son, Kurt (Patricia) Stengel and their children, Andrew and Aaron Stengel of Franklin; son, Paul (Kelly) Stengel and their children, Morgan and Carly Stengel of Janesville. He further is survived by his sister, Betty Adams of Big Lake, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Terry (Peter) Twedell of Sun Prairie, Wendy (Larry) Sperberg of Warren, Ore., and Shirley (Michael) Buchach of Janesville; and nine nephews, as well as many dear neighbors, friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; and brother-in-law, Tom Adams.
Due to the gathering restrictions, there will be a private family service for Don with the burial to take place in Rock River Cemetery.
An open house to celebrate and honor Don’s life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Don Stengel may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Jefferson, the Humane Society of Jefferson County or the Jefferson Food Pantry.
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson is assisting with arrangements.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or to light a candle in his memory.
A special thank you for the kind care provided by Alden’s Therapy Department during the past year.
