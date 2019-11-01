OCALA, Fla. — Donald ‘Don’ Dale Snodie, 79, of Ocala, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 16, 2019.
Don was born in North Prairie, Wis., on July 22, 1940, the son of Bernard and Vera Snodie. He grew up in the Cambridge and Fort Atkinson, Wis. area.
In July 1957, Don married Janet Anderson. The two would go on to enjoy more than 63 years together.
Don was a Green Bay Packer and avid NASCAR fan.
In 1977, he moved his family to Ocala.
Don was a brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Janet of Ocala, Fla.; his children, Don (Lynn) Snodie of Cambridge, Wis., Peni Kramer (Dan Bock) of Jefferson, Wis., Wanda (Jeff) Waters of Ocala, Fla., Sheryl Snodie of Melbourne, Fla., and Lisa (Jay) Schrimsher of Oklawaha, Fla.; his siblings, Richard Snodie of Fort Atkinson, Wis., Lori (Jay) Kogle of Cambridge, Wis., Bernadine (Keith) Cook of Rutledge, Tenn., and Marge Motazavi of Camp Verde, Ariz.; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and a sister.
Memorial services will be held in Tavares, Fla., on Nov. 23.
Condolences and memorials may be sent to Janet Snodie at 4542 NW 31 St., Ocala, FL 34482.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.