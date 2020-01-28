Donald “Donny” G. Haumschild, 83, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Jan. 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at Jefferson Memory Care.
Donny was born on Oct. 25, 1936, in the Town of Aztalan, to Lawrence K. and Mary (Gericke) Haumschild.
He grew up in the Village of Johnson Creek and hauled milk while attending high school.
Donny served in the Korean War from 1956 until 1957, and finished his enlistment in the National Guard in 1962.
After coming home, he still was working on the family farm, and also worked as a machine setter at Thomas Industries for 28 years until the company closed. He worked briefly at Uncle Josh Soft Baits and later at J-Star until retirement.
In 1978, Donny married Linda Renz in Fort Atkinson and together they had one son.
Donny loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and walking his dog, Peanuts. He was an avid Brewers, Badgers and Packers fan.
He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1879 in Fort Atkinson and also a member of the American Legion Post 305 in Johnson Creek.
Donny is survived by his wife, Linda Haumschild of Fort Atkinson; son, Aaron (Michelle) Haumschild of Fort Atkinson; grandson, Bradley Fox; brother, Robert (Arlene) Haumschild of Johnson Creek; sisters, Mary Revolinski of Edgerton and Alice (Ed Foral) Ley of Oconto Falls; stepbrothers, Wayne Woodbury of Illinois and Larry “Woody” (Marge) Woodbury of Sun Prairie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence K. and Mary Haumschild; brothers, Lawrence “Bud” Haumschild, James Haumschild and baby boy Haumschild; and sisters, Ann Lee, Ruth Quest, Irene Wunderlin and Delores Buske.
A memorial service will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of service.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at William S. Middleton Veteran’s Hospital in Madison, Jefferson Memory Care and Rainbow Hospice for their exceptional care.
