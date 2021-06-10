December 2, 1932 - June 1, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Donald E. Frohmader, 88 of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2021 at Home Again Assisted Living of Cambridge.
Don was born on December 2, 1932 in Jefferson, the son of Ernest and Wanda (Schultz) Frohmader. He grew up in the area and graduated from Jefferson High School. After graduation, he worked for many years as a maintenance technician in the textile industry. In his free time, Don loved to go hunting and fishing, especially salmon fishing with his kids. One of his favorite spots to have breakfast was at the Pinecone Truck Stop, where he became a regular and was loved by many. Don liked to go for drives and enjoyed visiting family and friends. In retirement, he worked at the Jefferson Piggly Wiggly and often left grocery gifts at his kids houses. Don also enjoyed tinkering, Ford LTDs, Crown Victorias, and Mercury Marquis. He was known for his selfless attitude and took care of his mother for many years before her death. Don was a supportive man, and always put his love for his family above his own needs.
He is survived by: his children Charlotte (Scott) Wilcox of Watkinsville, GA, Douglas (Ruby) Frohmader of Monroe, GA, Kim (Brady) Berquist of Fort Atkinson, WI, Steve (Stephanie) Frohmader of Kansasville, WI; grandchildren Jennifer (Jeremy), Gregory (Mandi), Christopher (Megan), Shelley (Justin), Ashley, Kelley (John), Jake (Hannah), Dane, Davin (Emily), Caitlyn, Sarah, Megan; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings Judy (Mike) Bolger of Jefferson, Diane (Mike) Bakken of Deerfield, Kathy (Mike) Marsh of Jefferson, Leroy Frohmader of Jefferson, and Robert (Marilyn) Frohmader of Jefferson. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, and daughter Karen in infancy.
A memorial service celebrating Don's life will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, June 14, 2021 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church of Jefferson with Rev. Matt Kranke presiding. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:00AM until the time of service at the church. Burial will immediately follow the service at Union Cemetery in Jefferson.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson is caring for the family. To place an online condolence,
please visit www.olsen-gibson.com
