JEFFERSON — Donald E. Radke, 72, of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the University Hospital in Madison.
He was born on Sept. 8, 1947, in Watertown, to Raymond and Ruby (Homman) Radke.
Donald was employed at APV Crepaco in Lake Mills for 40-plus years.
He enjoyed collecting many different treasures, including baseball cards, basketball cards, coins, Corvets, swords, eagles, comic books, etc. He loved spending time with his family.
Donald is survived by his life partner, Sandy Petig of Jefferson; daughters, Dawn Radke of Fort Atkinson and Tina Radke of Janesville; sons, Christopher Radke, Raymond (Sarah) Radke and Patrick Radke, all of Waterloo, Iowa; stepson, Eric Petig of Fort Atkinson; sister, Jean Radke of Lake Mills; brothers, Johnny Radke of Janesville, and Bobby Radke, David (Karen) Radke, Billy (Stephanie) Radke, Tommy (Danella) Radke and Michael (Jill) Radke, all of Lake Mills; 11 grandchildren, Julie Radke, Alyssa Baldner, Kyle Punzel, Mikayla Punzel, Jayda Petig, Alyza Radke, Brody Radke, Eli Radke, Kaydence Radke, Nathaniel Radke and Paisley Radke; and a great-grandchild, Zarrah Radke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ruby (Homman) Radke; and daughter, Ann Feil-Radke.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson, with the Rev. Bruce McKenney officiating.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of services.
