Arkdale, WI - Donald F. Marshall, age 85 of Arkdale, formerly of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 5, 1937 in Milwaukee, to Fern and Emily (Snidle) Marshall. After serving in the U.S Air Force, Don was united in marriage to Sharon Lorenz on October 4, 1958.
His life centered around his family of eight children, raising them while sharing his love of hunting, fishing and football. Don was a talented artist, passing his artistic genes onto his children and grandchildren. His quick wit, love of comedy, and incredible ability to tell a story often made him the center of attention in the room. In Don's retirement, he continued to share his love of hunting, and was a licensed hunter safety instructor for many years.
Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sharon; eight children: Wendy (Dan) Johnson of AL, Brenda (Scott) Marshall of Elkhorn, Donald (Kelley) Marshall of KS, Lynette (David) Dean of Whitewater, Tod (Shari) Marshall of IL, Neal Marshall of Arkdale, Krista (George) Hefflefinger of FL and Amy (Steve) Hackbarth of Reeseville; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Duane Marshall, WI; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Karen; grandson, Joey; and sister, Deanna Weber.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed.
A memorial service for Donald Marshall will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Montello with Chaplan David Borton officiating. Full military honors by American Legion Post #351 of Montello will follow the service at the funeral home. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service.
Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Marshall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
